End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJD government’s expiry date will be written on June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.
Berhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJD government’s expiry date will be written on June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.
“You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one State in the country,” Modi said.
“The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024,” Modi said at the Berhampur rally.
Modi said the Odisha BJP has come out with a visionary manifesto benefiting all sections of the people. He assured the people that after the formation of the BJP government in the State, all promises made in the manifesto will be implemented, stating that “this is Modi’s guarantee.”