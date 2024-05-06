Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm

Imphal : All schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the prevailing weather conditions in Manipur, part of which wreaked havoc due to heavy rains.

The heavy rains were accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm which damaged a large number of houses and other buildings, including schools and vehicles while leaving trees and power poles uprooted.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said in a post on X: “All schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state.”

He said that the decision (to close all schools and colleges) has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions.



“I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected,” Singh said.

Officials said that a large number of houses and schools were damaged in different parts of the state on Sunday with the heavy hailstones leaving holes in tin roofs while the strong winds blew away hutments in different districts, leaving many people affected.

The hailstorm was so powerful that parts of the valley areas of Imphal East and Imphal West Districts were blanketed with 4-5 inches of ice, resembling a landscape covered in thick snow.

Vehicles parked in the open either developed cracks or were badly damaged. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert and predicted heavy-to-very-heavy rains in several northeastern states, including Manipur, till Tuesday.

Officials said that the damages to houses and properties are being assessed.