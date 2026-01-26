Adarsa High School showcases tricolour-themed creativity

Inkollu (Prakasam District): Adarsa High School here witnessed grand and enthusiastic participation from students during the celebrations of the 77th Republic Day. The campus was beautifully decorated over a period of five days, reflecting the true spirit of patriotism and national pride.

As part of the celebrations, students showcased their creativity and talent through a wide range of educational and patriotic activities. A major attraction was the thematic head patterns presented under the theme “Adarsa’s Tricolour Harmony,” symbolising unity, diversity and national integrity. Students also displayed impressive models of India Gate, vibrant tricolour ground designs, and presented several marvellous cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sri Thotakura Vijaya Bhaskar congratulated the students for their outstanding artistic expression and devotion to the country.

He commended the collective efforts of the students and staff in organising the celebrations in a meaningful manner and extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

The celebrations at Adarsa High School stood as a vibrant expression of patriotism, creativity and youthful enthusiasm, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed the event.