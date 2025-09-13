Live
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
- Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’
- Markets rally for 8th consecutive day
Addicts urged to give up drugs
Vijayawada: Inspector General of Police (IGP) A Ravi Krishna, heading the EAGLE Police Unit for Narcotics Control, visited Indlas Shantivan at Nunna...
Vijayawada: Inspector General of Police (IGP) A Ravi Krishna, heading the EAGLE Police Unit for Narcotics Control, visited Indlas Shantivan at Nunna near Vijayawada on Friday. He spent over two hours interacting with patients, listening to their experiences, understanding their struggles, and motivating them with words of encouragement.
His empathetic approach left a lasting impact on both patients and staff, instilling renewed hope and resilience in their recovery journey. Urging inmates to give up drug use, he called upon them to embrace a new chapter in life.
In his note in the visitor’s book, Ravi Krishna appreciated the exceptional services rendered by Indlas Shantivan and commended the leadership of Dr Vishal, acknowledging the dedication and commitment of the entire team.
The visit concluded with Indlas Shantivan authorities felicitating Ravi Krishna, marking the occasion with warmth and gratitude.