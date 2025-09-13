Addicts urged to give up drugs

Vijayawada: Inspector General of Police (IGP) A Ravi Krishna, heading the EAGLE Police Unit for Narcotics Control, visited Indlas Shantivan at Nunna near Vijayawada on Friday. He spent over two hours interacting with patients, listening to their experiences, understanding their struggles, and motivating them with words of encouragement.

His empathetic approach left a lasting impact on both patients and staff, instilling renewed hope and resilience in their recovery journey. Urging inmates to give up drug use, he called upon them to embrace a new chapter in life.

In his note in the visitor’s book, Ravi Krishna appreciated the exceptional services rendered by Indlas Shantivan and commended the leadership of Dr Vishal, acknowledging the dedication and commitment of the entire team.

The visit concluded with Indlas Shantivan authorities felicitating Ravi Krishna, marking the occasion with warmth and gratitude.