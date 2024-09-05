  • Menu
Additional EO inspects Dharmagiri Veda Peetham

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary inspecting Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Wednesday

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Wednesday inspected Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala.

Tirumala : TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Wednesday inspected Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala. He checked the facilities being provided to the Vedic students in the institution and interacted with them. Later, he gave a few suggestions to the officials concerned.

CE Satyanarayana, Dharmagiri Principal Avadhani, VGO Ramkumar and others were present.

