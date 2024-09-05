Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Just In
Additional EO inspects Dharmagiri Veda Peetham
Highlights
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Wednesday inspected Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala.
Tirumala : TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Wednesday inspected Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala. He checked the facilities being provided to the Vedic students in the institution and interacted with them. Later, he gave a few suggestions to the officials concerned.
CE Satyanarayana, Dharmagiri Principal Avadhani, VGO Ramkumar and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS