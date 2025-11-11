Addl EO reviews Integrated Command Control Centre

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary along with CVSO Muralikrishna held a review meeting on Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) located at Vaikuntam Queue Complex in Tirumala on Monday.

On this occasion, he discussed steps to be taken to develop ICCC with the officials concerned. He directed that CCTV cameras in Vaikuntam Queue Complex, Narayangiri Sheds, inside and outside queues should be connected to the Control Centre to further strengthen management of darshan queues in an effective manner. Vigilance, Vaikuntam, temple staff should analyse on the number of devotees and their movements in queue lines from time to time and take decisions, he added.

The Additional EO also ordered that all necessary facilities be provided to the IT department for this. He instructed Vaikuntam and Vigilance staff to provide complete information required to Karya Foundation, USA, which will review the existing software and take steps to further develop it. The officials were also told to make arrangements to conduct a weekly review on the Control Centre to study the progress of works.

TTD IT GM Phani Kumar Naidu, Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGOs Ram Kumar, Sri Surendra, DGM (IT) Venkateswara Naidu, Karya Foundation representatives Jaya Prasad, Ravi and other officials were present.