Jennifer Lopez reveals how she feels about her kids growing up

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared that she feels "really good" about her children going off to college.

The 56-year-old singer-and-actress, who has 17-year-old Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is proud to see her twins "thriving" as young adults and knows they are "so ready" to make their own way in the world, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked about the twins growing up and going to college, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight, "I feel really good about it. I'm like, (I) can't believe that we've gotten here, you know, just the three of us. It's, you know, been a journey for all three of us through this life (because) I was a single mom since they were three years old. People have come in and out of my life, but it really has just been the three of us”.

“And to see how they're kind of thriving right now and the adults, like young adults that they're growing into, and they're so ready for their life. They're so ready to get out there and I remember what that felt like (at) 18”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Hustlers’ actress is "so excited" to see what life will be like for Max and Emme, but has reassured them they will always have a "solid" home with her, whatever happens.

She added, "I'm so excited for that because I know that they have this like, home for them to come home to that is solid and will be solid for them for the rest of their life, and they know that, even more importantly. "So they have that love and they can go out and do whatever they want”.

Jennifer recently admitted she tries to keep her home life with her kids separate from her career. She told E! News, "It's funny, my kids are not very involved with Mom's work. They're like, 'work, come home, be home for dinner’. That's more what they're concerned about. 'Mom, are you going to be here in the weekend? Can we do this? Can we do that?'. You know, it's a different life. It's separate”.

However, the twins have been to see their mom in action at her Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency and she admitted the pair are "fans" of her music.



