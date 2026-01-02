Rammohan Naidu thanks centre for sanctioning railway demands for Srikakulam

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu has expressed his delight at the resolution of long-standing railway demands for the people of Srikakulam district. In a recent announcement, he confirmed that the Railway Department has granted halts at key railway stations throughout the district, significantly benefitting thousands of passengers.

The new halts will be available for key trains, including the Puri-Ahmedabad Express at Ichapuram, the Berhampur-Visakhapatnam Express at Tilaru, and the Bhubaneswar-New Visakhapatnam Express at Baruva. Minister Naidu noted that these train stops are set to come into effect soon.

On this occasion, Rammohan Naidu expressed his gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support. "Taking public interest as the standard, I have been working continuously on this issue for a long time. I thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway officials for their positive response and cooperation. This decision is a great benefit to Srikakulam district," he remarked.







