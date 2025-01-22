Adduri re-elected as BJP dist president

Vijayawada: Adduri Sriram was re-elected as the president of the BJP NTR district unit on Tuesday. He took oath in the presence of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, MLA Sujana Chowdary and other leaders at the state party office.

The BJP state committee conducted elections in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The NTR district leaders have unanimously elected Adduri Sriram. The elected leader with the party functionaries took out a rally from the district office to the state party office.

The party leaders congratulated the elected president Sriram. Later, speaking to the functionaries, Sriram said he would strengthen the party and would uphold the ideology of the party. He thanked the state party leaders and the functionaries for giving him an opportunity to work for the party. He has been elected for the term of three years.