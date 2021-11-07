Adhere to DGCA norms in Orvakal airport maintenance: Collector P Koteshwara Rao

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has directed the officials concerned to maintain the Orvakal airport as per the procedures laid down by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA).

Addressing the officials during a meeting held with the Aerodrome committee and Airfield environment management committee at Orvakal airport administrative block here on Saturday, the collector said the officials concerned have to strictly ensure the security of airport. Following the terms, the officials have to conduct a mock anti-hijacking and should see that no problems arise to the plane while taking off and landing due to animals and birds. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Rama Giddiah was ordered to set up para medical staff so that they can attend in case of emergency.

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Prabhakar Rao was ordered to set up a dumping yard for the disposal of waste. He instructed the airport officials to obtain pollution prevention certificate from the Pollution Control Board. The decisions taken during the meeting have to be complete within a span of one month without any delay. The officials are ordered to attend the next meeting with all relevant information.

Joint collector M K V Srinivasulu, airport director Vidyasagar, district forest officer Shiva Shankar Reddy, airport manager Kiran Kumar, district fire officer Srinivasa Reddy, Orvakal Station House Officer (SHO) Mallikarjuna, Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer M Muni Prasad. APMIP Project Director Uma Devi, BSNL, NSG task force officials and others participated in the meeting.