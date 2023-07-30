Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
- Mukesh Kumar Meena instructs collectors to strictly adhere to rules and regulations while effecting changes in the form of additions and deletions in voters’ lists
- District Collector P Arun Babu says error-free electoral lists to be prepared at the district-level
Puttaparthi: State Chief Election Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has on a virtual mode conducted a review meeting with collectors and called upon them to strictly adhere to rules and regulations while effecting changes in the form of additions and deletions in voters’ lists.
He directed the collectors to prepare a report on changes affected based on forms 6,7,8 and also incorporate police reports on problematic villages. He also stressed on preparing VV pads. The concerned district collectors will take a decision on house-to-house verification programme based on the need. After conclusion of verification programme, a decision on printing of a PIK cards will be taken by the collectors. Also detailed reports on the electoral officials should also be sent. Special care should be taken on consumable items. All measures on training of election staff should be taken.
Also, one should have in view the properties seized during the last two phases of elections in 2019.
District Collector P Arun Babu and DRO Kondaiah and others participated.
Collector Arun Babu, in his address to the electoral staff, insisted on cent per cent transparency while affecting changes in the electoral list based on applications of forms 6,7,8. All claims have to be verified at the ground level. He called for an error-free electoral list preparation at the district level. Electoral officers from the district participated.