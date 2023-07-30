Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors

Puttaparthi: State Chief Election Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has on a virtual mode conducted a review meeting with collectors and called upon them to strictly adhere to rules and regulations while effecting changes in the form of additions and deletions in voters’ lists.

He directed the collectors to prepare a report on changes affected based on forms 6,7,8 and also incorporate police reports on problematic villages. He also stressed on preparing VV pads. The concerned district collectors will take a decision on house-to-house verification programme based on the need. After conclusion of verification programme, a decision on printing of a PIK cards will be taken by the collectors. Also detailed reports on the electoral officials should also be sent. Special care should be taken on consumable items. All measures on training of election staff should be taken.

Also, one should have in view the properties seized during the last two phases of elections in 2019.

District Collector P Arun Babu and DRO Kondaiah and others participated.

Collector Arun Babu, in his address to the electoral staff, insisted on cent per cent transparency while affecting changes in the electoral list based on applications of forms 6,7,8. All claims have to be verified at the ground level. He called for an error-free electoral list preparation at the district level. Electoral officers from the district participated.