Adimulapu Suresh denies allegations on Aided schools, says no force on merger of institutions in government.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that a committee has been set up on private aided educational institutions. Speaking at a media conference on the occasion, he said that some newspapers were deliberately spreading false propaganda against them. He made it clear that the government was not forcing aided educational institutions to merge it in government schools. He said the government had taken them with the consent of the educational institutions based on the report given by the committee.



The minister further said that the government had taken decisions only for the development of educational institutions. Minister Suresh said that if private educational institutions can take back the schools if they wanted to run on their own. He said there were no minimum facilities in some places and opined that students will be allowed to join nearby schools. He also said that the TDP was politicising this. He said the posts were left vacant without providing facilities in private educational institutions. He said that the chief minister is making efforts to provide quality education in AP.

He said the government was thinking of having a government education policy that would be on par with corporate schools. He said that the TDP could not stand the welfare provided by the government and carrying out mudslinging programs against the government. He said that the government would take steps as part of several reforms to develop the education sector. Minister Adimulapu Suresh warned that strict action would be taken if the private institutions charge more than the fixed fee. Minister Suresh urged each party to make constructive allegations and suggestions.