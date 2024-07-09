Aditi gains upper hand over Swamy with a resounding win

Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju has taken revenge over former Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy who defeated her and her father earlier and made a grand debut into the legislative Assembly from Vizianagaram constituency as TDP MLA. She is the second woman from the Vizianagaram royal family to become MLA. Kusum Gajapathi, grandmother of Aditi Gajapathi, was elected to AP Assembly in 1955 from Gajapathi Nagaram Assembly constituency on behalf of Socialist party. After her, Aditi’s mother Suneela Gajapathi (wife of Ashok Gajapathi) served as municipal chairperson of Vizianagaram. Almost after 70 years, Adithi from royal family made it to the Assembly.

YSRCP leader Veerabhadra Swamy defeated both Aditi and her father Ashok Gajapathi Raju in 2019 and 2004 respectively. Now, by defeating him by a big margin of 60,609 votes, she gained an upper hand over her rival.

Though Aditi hailed from a royal family and born and brought up amid prosperity, her simplicity and pleasing personality took her closer to the people. She attends every public programme and makes her presence felt wherever people require it. The cadre shows their immense affection towards her as she always maintains a good cordial relations with them.