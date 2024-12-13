India vs Australia: Third Test at Gabba – Match Timings and Details

The third Test between India and Australia will start on Saturday, December 14, at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match is very important because both teams have won one match each, and the series is tied 1-1. Australia is considered the favorite, but India is under pressure.

The match will begin at 5:50 am IST and go on until 7:50 am. After that, the players will take a 40-minute lunch break. The second part of the game will start at 8:30 am IST and finish at 10:50 am. After the second part, there will be a 20-minute tea break. The last part of the match will go on from 10:50 am to 1:20 pm IST.

The stadium is already full with fans who are excited to watch the match.

The match will be shown live on Star Sports TV and can also be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile phones and the website. This is the third match in the 5-match Test series, and the score is currently tied 1-1 between India and Australia.