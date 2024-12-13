Live
- MacBook Air M3 Hits Lowest Price in India: Find Details
- High Court Adjourns Hearing on Allu Arjun's Petition to 4 PM
- Pawan Kalyan praises Chandrababu Naidu at Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document launch
- Chirec International looks to transform education with Chirec 2.0 vision
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Delhi
- Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Pay attention to Bangladesh, act to end Hindus’ misery
- Allu Arjun Arrested: KTR Reacts on X, Calls Arrest Unfair
- Bold steps by Modi govt in reviving Indian heritage, culture: Union Minister
- What are the charges against Allu Arjun: Understanding the Charges Against Him
- Allu Arjun Objects to Arrest Procedure, Requests Breakfast and Change of Clothes
Just In
India vs Australia: Third Test at Gabba – Match Timings and Details
The third Test between India and Australia will begin on December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Get details on match timings (IST), session breaks, and how to watch the live broadcast.
The third Test between India and Australia will start on Saturday, December 14, at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match is very important because both teams have won one match each, and the series is tied 1-1. Australia is considered the favorite, but India is under pressure.
The match will begin at 5:50 am IST and go on until 7:50 am. After that, the players will take a 40-minute lunch break. The second part of the game will start at 8:30 am IST and finish at 10:50 am. After the second part, there will be a 20-minute tea break. The last part of the match will go on from 10:50 am to 1:20 pm IST.
The stadium is already full with fans who are excited to watch the match.
The match will be shown live on Star Sports TV and can also be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile phones and the website. This is the third match in the 5-match Test series, and the score is currently tied 1-1 between India and Australia.