Aditya Group of Educational Institutions students achieve all India ranks

Sai Bhavya Harshini achieved an impressive All India rank of 227 with a score of 625 out of 720 marks in the NEET-2025 results announced on Saturday, cementing Aditya Vidya Patima’s reputation at the national-level.

According to the NEET-2025 results released by the NTA, D Sawan Karthikeya secured the 109th All India rank, V Sai Bhavya Harshini ranked 227th, and D Srinivasa Rishith obtained the 890th rank, as stated by Shri NK Deepak Reddy, Secretary of Aditya Educational Institutions.

Notably, 12 students from Aditya scored above 550 marks in the NEET, which reinforces the institution’s leadership in education in Andhra Pradesh, as highlighted by Aditya Vidyasansthala Chairman Shri N Sesha Reddy.

He emphasised that each student was provided with ample practice through various tests. On this occasion, Shri SK Deepak Reddy, Secretary of Aditya Vidyasansthala, extended special congratulations to the successful students.

He announced that admissions for NEET Long-Term coaching have commenced at Aditya Gangaraju Nagar and Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, N Lakshmirajyam, Hostel Director of Aditya Vidya Sansthan; N Sruthi, Director; N Suguna, Director; Principals J Moina and P Satyanarayana Reddy; Coordinator K Lakshmi Kumar; Academic Director SV Raghav Reddy; SP Gangireddy; IIT Campus Vice Principal Sri M Phanindra; and the Principals of colleges at other centres managed by Aditya all congratulated the highest-scoring students and the faculty responsible for their successful training.