Eight black-capped capuchin monkeys arrive at Bannerghatta zoo

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park on Monday announced the successful import of eight black-capped capuchin monkeys from a wildlife facility in South Africa under an animal exchange programme.

The four male and four female monkeys (Sapajus apella) were imported from the Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 9 pm on December 14, BBP said in a statement.

The exchange, carried out under a duly approved animal exchange programme, aims to strengthen conservation initiatives, enhance genetic diversity of the captive population, promote visitor awareness, and support scientific research, the statement said.

According to BBP officials, the import was conducted in strict compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Prior approvals were obtained from the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, along with no-objection certificates from the State Chief Wildlife Warden, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Import permits were also secured from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in accordance with guidelines prescribed by the Department of Animal Husbandry, officials said.

“All animals were inspected and quarantined in South Africa as per the prescribed guidelines. In addition, advance no-objection certificates were obtained from the Animal Quarantine Services before importation,” the statement said.Upon arrival, the capuchins were placed in a designated quarantine facility and will undergo post-import health checks before being moved to the zoo premises for public display, officials said.

“This initiative underscores Bannerghatta Biological Park’s continued commitment to global conservation collaboration, scientific animal management, and compliance with national and international wildlife regulations,” the statement added.

The exchange programme further strengthens BBP’s role in promoting best practices in ex-situ conservation and wildlife education.