Aditi , Ojas crowned National Compound Archery champs

Hyderabad: The NTPC Senior Compound National Archery Championship concluded successfully at Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, with top archers from across the country delivering high-quality performances. The championship was jointly organised by the National Archery Association and the Telangana Archery Association.

In the women’s individual compound final, Aditi Gopichand Swami of Maharashtra clinched the gold medal after a thrilling contest, edging past Sakshi Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh 146-145. Sakshi settled for silver, while Madhura Dhamangaonkar of Maharashtra secured the bronze medal.

The men’s individual title was won by Ojas Praveen of Maharashtra, who defeated Delhi’s Abhishek Verma 150-148 in a closely fought final. Abhishek earned the silver medal, and Sahil Rajesh Yadav of RSPB claimed bronze.

In the team events, Delhi’s men’s team comprising Abhishek Verma, Priyanshu, Aman Saini and Ritik Chahal won gold, while the women’s team from AIPSCB—Samaniya, Anshu, Raj Kaur and Sukhpreet Kaur—also topped the podium.

Telangana High Court Justice K. Lakshman attended as chief guest and presented medals. HPS Society President J. Gusti Noria, Telangana Archery Association President T. Raju, General Secretary Arvind and other officials were present.