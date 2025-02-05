Adoni players shine in kabaddi tournament

Adoni (Kurnool district): Adoni’s kabaddi players demonstrated their skills and made the town proud. On Tuesday, several people congratulated the players for their outstanding performance.

District joint secretary Philip and coach Amar Prakash of the Kabaddi Association spoke at the event on Tuesday.

Senior player Jagadish (Dani) shared that the 24th Jali Brothers Kabaddi Tournament was held in memory of the player, from February 1 to 3, in Thumbur, Tirupati district, near the Tamil Nadu border. A total of 40 teams participated in the competition.

In the tournament, Adoni Philips kabaddi team triumphed over the Tamil Nadu team in the quarterfinals, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Kakinada Kabaddi Academy players by six points but played against the home team, Chittoor, and clinched the fourth prize, which included a cash award of Rs 15,000 and a trophy.

The Adoni Philips kabaddi team was congratulated for their achievement in winning the fourth prize. Senior players including Philips Kabaddi, Amar Prakash, Ramaji, Mari, Jayaram, Dubba, Gopi, Nagaraj, U Ravi, U Raju, Govindu, Shareef, and Pedda Yellappa as well as the junior players, were all praised for their remarkable performance.