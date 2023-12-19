Adopt energy-efficient practices, DRM tells staff

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administered energy conservation pledge to the officers and staff of the divisional office here on Monday. It is a part of the energy conservation week being observed by the Division from December 14 to 21.

The DRM appealed to the staff to adopt energy-efficient practices in all spheres of activities at home and also at workplace that maximise performance while minimising energy consumption thus moving towards building a more sustainable future. He also congratulated the staff of Vijayawada division for getting the first prize for the wagon workshop in National Energy Conservation Awards-2023 in railway workshops sector from President Droupadi Murmu on December 14 on the occasion of the National Energy Conservation Day.

ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, officers, staff of Vijayawada Division, Bharat Scouts and Guides took the pledge and resolved to avoid unproductive and wasteful use of energy in all spheres of activities thereby contributing towards energy conservation.