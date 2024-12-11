Live
Just In
Atul Subhash’s Suicide Sparks Outrage; Estranged Wife, Judge Accused of Harassment
The tragic death of a 34-year-old engineer, Atul Subhash, has ignited widespread outrage on social media
Bengaluru: The tragic death of a 34-year-old engineer, Atul Subhash, has ignited widespread outrage on social media. Subhash, who left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video recording detailing his struggles, accused his estranged wife, her family, and a family court judge in Jaunpur, Reeta Kaushik, of harassment that allegedly drove him to take his own life.
Netizens have taken to social media to demand justice for Subhash. Many are calling for his estranged wife, who is employed at Accenture, to be terminated from her position. On X (formerly Twitter), a user named Akshit Singh directly addressed the company, writing, "Dear Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now." Another user echoed similar sentiments, urging, “Accenture, remove this woman from whatever position she holds.”
The case has prompted the Bengaluru police to register an FIR against four individuals under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS in connection with Subhash’s death.
The incident has sparked a broader discussion online about the impact of harassment and the role of legal processes in personal disputes. Many social media users have called for a thorough investigation and swift action against those responsible.
As the case unfolds, the public’s demand for accountability remains strong, with many urging authorities and corporate entities to take decisive measures in response to this tragic incident.