The Key Players Behind IPL: Discover the Franchise Owners and Their Success Stories

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has significantly impacted cricket in the nation. It's no exaggeration to say the IPL is the leading cricket competition worldwide. This event represents a mix of athletic excitement and showbiz sparkle, akin to a festive occasion for cricket enthusiasts. Let's discuss various success stories of IPL owners and their wealth.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla—Kolkata Knight Riders





Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) belongs to Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, wherein the Bollywood superstar owns the lion's share. A partner in this venture is The Mehta Group, owned by the spouse of actress Juhi Chawla. The team has mind-blowing business strategies of IPL team owners as Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's wealth of $63 billion places him in the league of the richest actors on the earth, even ahead of Hollywood names like The Rock, Tom Cruise, and George Clooney.

N Srinivasan—Chennai Super Kings





The Chennai Super Kings, a major player in the IPL, has a dedicated following. They've clinched the championship five times: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Under the leadership of ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings boasts of a record. They are the only team to have made the playoffs every time, barring 2020 and 2022. They also hold the record for the most final appearances.

Mukesh Ambani—Mumbai Indians





Mumbai Indians stands out as the most triumphant team across 16 IPL seasons, with five victories under their belt. The owner of Mumbai Indians is Indian business magnate and Reliance Group chairman - Mr. Mukesh Ambani. His fully-owned subsidiary, IndiaWin, owns the team. As of 2023, he outdid Steve Balmer, owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the world's wealthiest sports team owner. Ambani's net worth stands at an impressive $95.63 billion.

Kalanithi Maran—Sunrisers Hyderabad





Sunrisers Hyderabad is an IPL team from Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. They were champions in 2009 and 2016, under the name Deccan Chargers. Then, after bankruptcy, Sun TV bought them. Now, Kalanithi Maran and his daughter, Kavya Maran, own the team. Sun TV is massive. They have 33 TV channels and 45 radio stations. Kalanithi Maran's wealth is around $2.85 billion.

Preity Zinta—Punjab Kings





Like the Sunrisers, the Punjab Kings hail from Mohali, Punjab. Ness Wadia and actress Preity Zinta own them. Two more names here: Mohit Burman and Karan Paul. Both are partners. Preity Zinta is Punjab Kings' face. A famous Bollywood actress, she often appears at matches, waving the team's flag.

Parth Jindal—Delhi Capitals





The Delhi Capitals were the finalists in IPL 2020. GMR and JSW share ownership. IPL 2020, their most successful season so far, saw them reach the finals under Shreyas Iyer. They used to be the Delhi Daredevils until JSW bought out 50% of the team, and the name changed to Delhi Capitals.

United Spirits Ltd.—Royal Challengers Bangalore





Then there's the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Many people think Vijay Mallaya of Kingfisher fame still owns this team. Wrong! United Spirits Ltd, a Diageo subsidiary selling alcohol, owns them. Their net worth is INR 6000 crore.

Sanjiv Goenka— Lucknow SuperGiants





Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group now owns Lucknow SuperGiants, a fresh addition to the Indian Premier League. They secured this team during auctions in Dubai, organized by BCCI on October 25, 2021. The RPSG Group outshone others in the bidding competition, owning the team for a staggering 7090 crores. This bid was a significant 250% jump from BCCI’s base price of INR 2000 Crores for the IPL team. Notably, Goenka's group laid down the highest bid, a whopping 7,000cr, for the IPL 2022 team.

CVC Capitals—Gujarat Titans





CVC Capitals, the newest member of the IPL team roster, won the bidding with a whopping 5625 crores crore (above 692 million USD). This enormous bid from CVC Capitals stood at 160% above the BCCI's base IPL team price. Gujarat Titans, under leadership of Hardik Pandya, claimed the IPL 2022 championship title against Rajasthan Royals. The Titans triumphed by seven wickets, creating history as the first debut team to win the IPL finals.

Manoj Badale—Rajasthan Royals





Finally, there's the Rajasthan Royals. They're from Jaipur, Rajasthan. They impressed everyone by winning the first IPL in 2008. Since then, no titles, but they're still important. Manoj Badale, Lachlan Murdoch, Amisha Hathiramani, and Ryan Tkalcevic own the team. The Moneyball team of IPL, as some call them.

Conclusion

IPL is a robust business and entertainment hub, uniting well-accomplished IPL entrepreneurs and companies. Franchise owners in the Indian Premier League are not just sportsmen, but they're astute business leaders. They've applied their smarts and wealth to build prominent brands worldwide.