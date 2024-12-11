Delhi has decided to elect BJP CM, oust AAP govt: Harsh Malhotra

New Delhi: BJP MP from Delhi and Union Minister of State (MoS), Harsh Malhotra, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the people of the national Capital have decided to oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and elect a BJP chief minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Malhotra dismissed the impact of candidates switching parties, asserting that such developments would not affect the BJP's prospects. He also slammed the AAP's candidate selection strategy, calling it a sign of the party's declining credibility.

"AAP's ship seems to be sinking. Out of the 31 candidates announced so far, they've cut tickets for 15 sitting MLAs, including veterans like Manish Sisodia, who once touted his so-called 'education model', which is nothing but a third-class model. Sisodia has abandoned his constituency and moved to another seat. Even Rakhi Birla has run away from her seat. This clearly indicates that they know their MLAs have failed to deliver on the ground," Malhotra claimed.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government has failed Delhi over the past decade.

"Even after 10 years, they haven't delivered clean drinking water. People in slum areas who were promised free electricity are getting bills of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The public has seen through their tall claims and decided to elect a BJP chief minister this time," he added.

On Tuesday, the AAP's Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman became the first sitting MLA to quit the party after being denied a ticket. He has since joined the Congress.

Reacting to this, Malhotra remarked, "Opportunists are leaving AAP to join parties they think might help them win. But this doesn't affect the BJP. Our focus is on serving the people and continuing the development work that the Modi government has undertaken."

Malhotra highlighted the BJP's track record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stressing the party's repeated successes in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

"Our governments in NDA-led states have consistently worked for public welfare. This dedication has led to repeated victories in state elections, and Delhi will be no different. The people have realised that the BJP is the only party committed to development and governance," the MoS professed.

The Delhi Assembly elections are shaping up to be a crucial battle, with the BJP aiming to unseat the AAP, which currently holds 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. The AAP has so far announced 31 candidates, dropping 16 sitting MLAs, a move seen by critics as an attempt to counter anti-incumbency.