Advanced equipment inaugurated at Kurnool State Cancer Institute

Kurnool: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the Kurnool State Cancer Institute on Saturday, now equipped with cutting-edge facilities including a Linear Accelerator, CT Simulator Machines, Operation Theater Complex, and a dedicated Medical Oncology Ward.

The minister emphasized the state government’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure, revealing that the Linear Accelerator alone cost Rs 28 crore, with an additional Rs 2.5 crore spent on diagnostic tools.

He highlighted successful surgeries at GGH Kurnool, including a complex brain surgery on a 14-year-old, noting positive patient feedback. He also addressed past shortages, saying medical staff vacancies have been reduced from 40% to 6-7% through redeployments and ongoing recruitment, particularly for assistant professors. Yadav criticized the previous administration for delaying the institute’s construction despite approval in 2018 with Rs 120 crore in funding.

He cited 2022 data showing 73,000 cancer cases and 41,000 deaths in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the need for a regional cancer facility.

The current government fast-tracked the project, appointing a dedicated official to identify gaps and arranging Rs 45 crore worth of equipment within three months. Though the target was March 30, services began March 4, with several free surgeries already conducted.

Yadav urged the media to highlight that treatments costing Rs 20-25 lakh in private hospitals are offered free in public facilities, praising the dedication of government doctors. Dignitaries present included MP B Nagaraju, MLAs, APMSIDC Chairman, and senior medical officials.