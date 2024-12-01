Affordable internet, cable services for middle class: APSFL Chairman

Tirupati : The State government is making strides to provide affordable internet, cable connections and landline services to poor and middle-class sections of society through Fiber Network, said AP State Fibernet Limited Chairman GV Reddy. He was speaking at a press conference held at AP Fiber Network office near Tirupati Airport on Saturday.

Reddy emphasised the government’s commitment to making Fiber Network services accessible to economically weaker sections. He highlighted that affordable internet facilities would greatly benefit students in rural areas by providing them with educational opportunities. He acknowledged the efforts of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who launched the initiative in 2019, offering internet, landline and cable connections to 10 lakh households at just Rs 199 per month.

Reddy revealed plans to expand the network to 50 lakh connections in the coming years, aiming to deliver high-quality services that rival major providers like Jio and Airtel. He assured users that AP Fiber Network would maintain superior service standards. To address network and set-top box issues swiftly, service centres will be established to provide prompt solutions and enhance customer satisfaction.

Entertainment channels across various genres will also be offered at minimal costs through Fiber Network, further broadening its appeal. Reddy added that as part of their contribution to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), they plan to provide Fiber Network services to TTD institutions.