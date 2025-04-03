Two Rescued After Being Stranded in Musi River Near Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: Two individuals stranded in the Musi River near Chaitanyapuri were safely brought to shore after four hours of relentless efforts by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.

The two devotees had visited a Shiva temple located within the river but found themselves trapped as the water levels suddenly surged due to heavy rains. Unable to return to safety, they remained stranded, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

Upon receiving the distress call, DRF teams swiftly arrived at the scene and employed specialised equipment to reach the stranded individuals. Battling strong currents and rising water levels, the rescue personnel worked tirelessly for hours before successfully bringing the devotees to safety.

Officials have advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid venturing into waterlogged or flood-prone areas, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The rescue operation stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the emergency response teams in Hyderabad.