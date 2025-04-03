EFLU hosts foreign students cultural fest

Hyderabad : The Office of the Dean, Foreign Students, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, organised the Annual Cultural Fest 2025. The event aimed to celebrate and showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of international students currently pursuing their studies at the University.

As part of the festivities, students enthusiastically set up food stalls featuring traditional cuisines from their home countries, delivered informative cultural presentations, and captivated the audience with vibrant performances of music and dance. The event provided a platform for intercultural exchange and fostered an environment of mutual respect and global camaraderie.

Professor N. Nagaraju, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, addressed the gathering and commended the students for their creativity, talent, and the spirit of unity they displayed. 'He acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in promoting cross-cultural understanding and strengthening the bonds of human connection. The Vice-Chancellor underscored the diversity foreign students bring to such events as these, and to the university in general.

Professor K. Narasimha Rao, Registrar (I/c), Professor Anand Mahanand, Dean, Foreign Students and other senior administrators were present.