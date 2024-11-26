After 26 years, man held for killing infant son

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Madakasira police have solved a mystery case that happened 26 years ago, where a man killed his infant son and buried him.

Briefing the media here on Monday, district SP V Ratna said that golla Tippeswamy and his wife Kariamma had two sons and lives in Dinnehatti village, Gudibanda mandal. Tippeswamy suspected his wife fidelity and believed that his second son Shiva Lingaiah, then 6-month-old was not his son. While they were in a temple, he took his younger son and strangled him to death, buried him in a mango farm near the village.

Kariamma filed a complaint against her husband Tippeswamy with Gudibanda police on October 18, 1998, alleging that her husband killed his son. Gudibanda police registered a murder case and since then the accused was absconding.

On Monday (November 25, 2024), Tippeswamy came to Dinnehatti village and asked about land parcel settlement along with his younger brother Chittappa and younger sister Kenchamma. After getting information about his arrival, Madakasira CI Raj Kumar and Gudibanda SI arrested the accused in Mandalapalli and produced him in the court on Monday.

The SP congratulated the police personnel for nabbing the accused after 26 years. She stated that criminals can never escape from police.

Additional SP Srinivasulu, Penugonda DSP Venkateshwarlu, Madakasira Rural CI Rajakumar, SB CI Balasubramaniam Reddy, SB SI Pradeep Kumar, Gudibanda SI Muni Pratap and others were present.