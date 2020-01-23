After Botsa, MLA Ambati Rambabu comments on repeal of Legislative council in Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu has expresses his sorrow over the recommendation of decentralization of AP capital and the cancellation of the CRDA bills to the Select Committee. He said the bills were sent to the select committee under the influence of Chandrababu. He made it clear that the blocking of bills is a temporary and asked the TDP how long they can stall the shifting of the capital.

Ambati Rambabu criticized the TDP for initiating a bad tradition in council and asked the people to think about the way the council has acted on Wednesday. Rambabu who questioned the descretionary powers has made key comments on the legislative council. "Is there any necessity for the council to continue with this type of business, " Ambati questioned.