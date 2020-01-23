Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

After Botsa, MLA Ambati Rambabu comments on repeal of Legislative council in Andhra Pradesh

After Botsa, MLA Ambati Rambabu comments on repeal of Legislative council in Andhra PradeshAmbati Rambabu
Highlights

The YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu has expresses his sorrow over the recommendation of decentralization of AP capital and the cancellation of the CRDA bills...

The YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu has expresses his sorrow over the recommendation of decentralization of AP capital and the cancellation of the CRDA bills to the Select Committee. He said the bills were sent to the select committee under the influence of Chandrababu. He made it clear that the blocking of bills is a temporary and asked the TDP how long they can stall the shifting of the capital.

Ambati Rambabu criticized the TDP for initiating a bad tradition in council and asked the people to think about the way the council has acted on Wednesday. Rambabu who questioned the descretionary powers has made key comments on the legislative council. "Is there any necessity for the council to continue with this type of business, " Ambati questioned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top