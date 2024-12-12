Arjun Das Brings Mufasa to Life in Tamil

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, releasing on December 20, 2024, gets a Tamil twist with Arjun Das voicing the iconic Mufasa. Known for his powerful voice, Arjun described the opportunity as a childhood dream come true. “I grew up watching The Lion King. Being part of this legacy is truly special,” he shared.

Arjun approached the role by focusing on the emotional depth of Mufasa’s character. “I let the situations guide my performance rather than following a set method,” he explained.

The Tamil voice cast also includes Ashok Selvan as Taka, Robo Shankar and Singam Puli as Pumbaa and Timon, VTV Ganesh as young Rafiki, and M. Nasser as Kiros, adding a rich Tamil flavour to the film.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is a prequel exploring Mufasa’s journey from orphaned cub to king of the Pride Lands, blending live-action techniques with photorealistic visuals. The Tamil version promises a unique experience for fans, bringing together the magic of Disney and the talent of Tamil cinema.