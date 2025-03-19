After court nod, CID grills Posani for 3 hours

Guntur: APCID police on Tuesday questioned film actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali for three hours for his derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and miniter for IT Nara Lokesh. They recorded his statements during the questioning.

Following the petition filed by the CID police, Guntur district court on Tuesday granted permission to take him into one day custody. After conducting medical tests on him at the GGH in Guntur city, the CID police took him into custody and questioned him.

Though the he got bail in several cases registered against him in different police stations, he had to remain in jail after the CID last week brought him from Kurnool to Guntur on a prisoner transit warrant and produced him in a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The CID registered a case against Krishna Murali in October last year on a complaint by a TDP leader.

Krishna Murali was taken to Kurnool on a PT warrant in connection with a case registered by Adoni police. He was shifted to jail at Kurnool and was later brought to Vijayawada on a PT warrant in connection with another case.