After Delhi, Odisha government seeks Disha Act bill copies to enforce in their state

Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions began on the seventh day. Speaking at the commencement of the sessions on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram congratulated the House on the implementation of the Disha Act. He said that everybody is praising the law.

The Speaker said that the Odisha government had requested them to send copies of the Disha Act. "Odisha govt has said that it would implement the law as it is," Speaker claimed. On the other hand, it is reported that the Delhi government had also consulted the AP govt for the bill where CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to AP govt for bill copies.

Sitaram claimed that the Assembly is proud to have passed the Disha Act. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing the law to protect the women from heinous crimes. The Assembly is expected to end today.

As per the act, the culprit who is convicted with valid evidence will be punished severely within 21 days after the crime. The winter sessions of Assembly would end today.