After four years, missing woman case cracked

Visakhapatnam: City police cracked a four-year-long back missing woman case and arrested an accused, who killed the woman.

Briefing the media here on City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that in 2021, Palla Geetha (45) went missing from the jurisdiction of Maharanipeta police station. Her daughter, A Sunitha lodged a missing complaint and a case was registered.

As no clue regarding her whereabouts were found during the initial investigation, the case was closed as undetectable in October 2022.

In May this year, Geetha’s daughter met the Commissioner of Police, expressing her grief that her mother remained untraceable for the past few years.

Responding to her appeal, the City Commissioner of Police entrusted the reinvestigation of the case to a special team under the supervision of Inspector Shaik Hussain from the police control room (PCR).

The special team undertook a detailed investigation, visiting several relevant locations, questioning multiple witnesses and analysing technical evidence.

Eventually, they uncovered the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of Palla Geetha. It was revealed that Alugu Diwakar, who was well acquainted with the victim, had brutally murdered her. It is learnt that Geetha had a close relationship with Diwakar and she was forcing him to marry her. On 26th December 2021, a heated argument took place between them. With this, Diwakar decided to get rid of her. When no one else was home, he killed her.

After reportedly murdering Geetha, Diwakar managed to get away with the crime and was moving scot-free. Based on strong and conclusive evidence, he was arrested.

Later, along with a real estate friend Varaprasad, the body was wrapped in a bedsheet, and dumped into a flowing canal near Yerravaram in East Godavari District.

However, the special investigation team, backed by solid evidence, arrested A Diwakar, who escaped from being punished after committing the gruesome murder. The car used for transporting the body was also seized.

The CP appreciated and felicitated investigation officers, including SK Hussain, P Chandrasekhar, NA Raju, A Vinod and V Ramaraju.