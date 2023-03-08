After rescuing Kidnapped Mumbai boy in Jaggaiahpet, Maharashtra police search for four other boys

The Maharashtra police who resolved a missing case of a Mumbai boy by finding him in Jaggaiahpet of NTR district has once again plunged into action and made surprise visit to NTR district to trace the whereabouts of the four other children who went missing. The police received information that a gang had kidnapped boys in Mumbai and sold them for Rs. 3 lakhs in NTR district and identified the 10 accused belonging to Khammam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Jaggaiahpet.

According to the information, Shravani and Ranjitha of Ramalingeshwar Nagar, Vijayawada were found to have kidnapped the boys at an Arabic tuition point in Maharashtra and sold them in the surrounding areas of Jaggaiahpet for the parents who don't have children.

However, the police traced the whereabouts of the four boys and started search operations with the help of local police.

It is known that a boy, who was kidnapped in Maharashtra a year ago, was found two days ago in Decupalem of Vatsavai Mandal in NTR district. The woman from Vijayawada, who was kidnapped in this case, and another woman from Jaggayapet, who acted as a mediator, have been detained by the police. Upon questioning them, more details were revealed.