Agniveer recruitment commences in Nellore

Nellore: The recruitment process for Agniveer commenced at ACSR Stadium in the city from Wednesday midnight. Candidates were allowed into the Government General Hospital where 10 compartments have been arranged after duly verifying the admission cards, height, weight, chest measurements and other parameters on the premises to accommodate 300 candidates in each compartment. Candidates started reaching the holding point at the GGH till midnight and the eligible were allowed for physical tests at the ACSR Stadium. Running, high jump and other tests were conducted on the first day. CEO of SETNEL Pullaiah informed that candidates coming for the rally will be put in the holding area at the GGH by giving serial number slips from 8 pm onwards by the police department and they will be taken to the stadium at 0.00 hours onwards in the night first come first serve basis.

While entering the stadium, a rough height check will be done and those who meet the height requirement will be allowed inside by checking attendance through QR code scanning of admit cards. Others will be kept aside in Kho-Kho court till the height check of all the candidates is over and then failed will be sent out.

The eligible candidates will be taken to the running track in batches of 200-300 and they will be asked to complete a run of 1.6 kms. Those qualified in the run will be taken for Pull-ups, Long Jump and Zig Zog bar balance tests and then PMT check, and others will be sent out. Those qualified in the tests will be called for medical examination on the following day.

If they were found medically fit, they will be given hall ticket for written test to be held at Guntur. Approximately 3,000 candidates are called for the rally daily and about 15 percent will be qualified for medical tests.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said most candidates who attended on Thursday were from Chittoor and out of the total runners, only 16 percent were qualified, and around 200 went for medical examination. He said the army officials were compiling the data of candidates and would disclose them at the end. Further, a total of 34,000 registered candidates were divided over 12 days and around 2,800+ are expected to attend. But only 67 percent of the daily target present for the selections on the very first day. The Collector said that he had visited the Centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.