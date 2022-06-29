Agricultural activities start in Kakinada district

Kakinada: Farmers are in jubilant mood in view of the congenial weather conditions for carrying out agriculture operations in Kakinada district. Luckily the recent rains have given a push for their cultivation. Despite scanty rainfall in the district, they are happily carrying out agriculture activities.

According to the officials, sowing operations have commenced in Kakinada rural, Pedapudi, Karapa, Prathipadu and other areas in the district. A total 2.27 lakh farmers are cultivating paddy in 92,300 hectares during Kharif in the district for 2022-23.

Farmers were advised to take up direct sowing of specific varieties of paddy seeds to enable them to go for early harvest during the Kharif season. It is learnt that the farmers are preparing for sowing paddy and other crops.

The officials said that the work on the nurseries has been completed and crops like maize, sugarcane etc are being cultivated in 24,000 hectares in the district.

The agriculture authorities have suggested the farmers to go for direct sowing of seeds unlike the conventional practice of raising nurseries and transplanting them in the fields. Direct sowing of seeds also helps the farmers to save money incurred due to engaging farm labourers. The farmers of eastern and central delta have already started direct sowing much earlier and the exercise is expected to be completed on July 10. Both direct sowing and transplantation of paddy has been completed in about 24,000 hectares so far.

Agriculture department Joint Director N Vijay Kumar told The Hans India that the agriculture operations are in full swing in both upland and delta areas in the Kakinada district as the recent rains are helping farmers to carry forward with their cultivation.

He instructed the officials from the enforcement and monitoring department to ensure fool-proof procurement of the paddy in the district in a transparent and accountable manner.

He stated that there is no crop holiday in the district. Every farmer is deeply involved in agriculture work and doesn't entertain any thought of a crop holiday.