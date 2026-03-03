AgriGold victims begin relay, indefinite fast

Vijayawada: Agri Gold victims on Monday launched a relay as well as an indefinite hunger strike at Dharna Chowk here, demanding swift justice and immediate settlement of their long-pending claims.

The protest was inaugurated by Muppalla Nageswara Rao, honorary chairman of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and CPI national executive member.

On the first day, Nellore and Ongole district victims participated in the protest. Many alleged that they have been waiting for more than a decade to recover their hard-earned savings lost in the AgriGold financial scam, with nearly Rs 3,000 crore still pending to be repaid to depositors.

The protestors stated that they would continue the indefinite fast until the government announces a concrete action plan and provides a clear assurance on the settlement of dues, urging authorities to treat the issue with utmost urgency in view of the financial distress faced by thousands of affected families.

Addressing the gathering, Nageswara Rao demanded the immediate constitution of a special court on a war footing to expedite the legal process. He said that although Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier agreed to the proposal, delays in implementation were prolonging the suffering of victims.

He also called for the formation of a dedicated police task force to identify and assess all movable and immovable assets linked to the company, including those held in the names of family members and benamis. These assets, he said, should be attached immediately and auctioned without delay to generate funds for repayment.

Alleging that liquidation proceedings had been intentionally delayed for nearly 11 years, he blamed the company management for the continued distress of depositors. He claimed that1,500 of victims in the State and many more across eight States inclusting Andhra Pradesh, had died due to financial stress, suicides, heart attacks, and other causes.

Nageswara Rao further urged the company management and benami holders to surrender assets to the government voluntarily and withdraw all court cases, including those pending before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to facilitate speedy repayment. Thousands of agents who had mobilised deposits were also facing severe hardship, many having been forced to live away from their hometowns due to mounting pressure from investors, he said. CPI state secretary G Eswaraiah, Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti convener Chalasani Srinivasa Rao, AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association general secretary V Tirupathi Rao, assistant general secretary B V Chandrasekhar and several leaders and representatives of victims’ associations participated in the protest.