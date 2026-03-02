AgriGold victims to launch relay at Dharna Chowk today

Vijayawada: Leaders of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association have announced a relay hunger strike followed by an indefinite fast at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada starting March 2, demanding swift justice for lakhs of victims of the AgriGold financial scam. Addressing a press conference at Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday, Association State Honorary President and CPI National Executive Member Muppalla Nageswara Rao called upon victims to participate in large numbers and make the agitation a success.

He demanded the establishment of a special court to resolve pending legal issues, immediate public auction of the company’s attached assets, and prompt disbursement of dues to depositors. Relay hunger strikes will be held from March 2 to 4, followed by an indefinite fast from March 5, he said. Nageswara Rao said that the association’s struggle for justice has entered its 12th year as of January. He alleged that the company had collected nearly Rs 7,500 crore from about 32 lakh investors, mostly from poor and middle-class families, leaving them financially devastated.

The association had suggested to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that setting up a special court was the only viable solution to resolve legal hurdles and benefit lakhs of affected families.

Though the proposal reportedly received initial approval, no court has been established so far, he said. Demanding urgent action, he called for the formation of a committee backed by capable police officials to expedite the process. He also claimed that financial distress caused by the scam had led to about 600 deaths in the state and nearly 1,500 acrossdifferent states due to suicides and heart attacks.

Nageswara Rao urged AgriGold promoters Avva Venkata Rama Rao and Avva Sitarama Rao to cooperate with authorities by disclosing alleged benami assets and facilitating their sale to compensate victims. Association leaders Afser and K Vijay Kumar were also present at the press conference.

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association President Muppalla Nageswara Rao addressing the media at Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday