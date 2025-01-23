AHUDA chief meets Balayya

Hindupur: Sri Sathya Sai District Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and AHUDA chairman T C Varun met Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on a courtesy visit.

He was accompanied by Hindupuram constituency JSP in-charge Akula Umesh. Balakrishna and Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) chairman Varun discussed various developmental programmes and various issues related to Hindupuram constituency.

MLA Balakrishna said AHUDA should provide full support for the development of Hindupur. Varun said that AHUDA will play an active role in the development of Hindupur.

Jana Sena district vice-president and Valmiki Corporation Director Sri Anke Eswaraiah was also present.