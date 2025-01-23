Live
- Wipro to Expand Investments in Telangana with New IT Center in Hyderabad
- Wishes pour in for Nara Lokesh on birthday, TTD activists hold celebrations
- Hyundai Motor's 2024 net income up 7.8 pc, aims to sell 4.17 mn units this year
- Suraksha panels launched for community policing
- SW Girls’ Hostel gets modern amenities
- KMC expected to earn revenue of Rs. 363.99 cr
- Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’
- Int’l year of quantum science poster launched
- Ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees: Collector to officials
AHUDA chief meets Balayya
Hindupur: Sri Sathya Sai District Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and AHUDA chairman T C Varun met Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on a courtesy visit.
He was accompanied by Hindupuram constituency JSP in-charge Akula Umesh. Balakrishna and Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) chairman Varun discussed various developmental programmes and various issues related to Hindupuram constituency.
MLA Balakrishna said AHUDA should provide full support for the development of Hindupur. Varun said that AHUDA will play an active role in the development of Hindupur.
Jana Sena district vice-president and Valmiki Corporation Director Sri Anke Eswaraiah was also present.
