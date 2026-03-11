‘AI for All–symposium 2026’ begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: A two-day ‘AI for All – Symposium 2026’ began on Tuesday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, organised by the university’s DST–CURIE–AI Centre. Held under the theme “Empowering Minds with Intelligent Technologies,” the event aims to create awareness among students about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and encourage them to develop innovative ideas and socially relevant projects.

The symposium is being convened by Prof P Venkata Krishna and Prof Y Bhavani Kumar. Faculty members explained the growing importance of artificial intelligence and its increasing role in modern technology, research, and everyday applications.

The keynote address was delivered by Pratap Pachipulusu, Senior Data Engineer at Walmart – Data Ventures, Bentonville, Arkansas, USA, who spoke about the rapid advancements in Generative AI and its transformative impact on digital content creation.

He explained that Generative AI technologies can create text, images, videos, computer code, music, and designs, and introduced popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL·E, Midjourney, GitHub Copilot, and Gemini. He also discussed AI applications in marketing, including personalised advertising, AI-driven content generation, campaign optimisation, and customer segmentation. Highlighting AI’s wider influence, he noted its growing impact across sectors such as healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, and customer service.

Students from various departments participated actively by presenting posters, PowerPoint presentations, and innovative AI-based project ideas. Organising committee members Dr D Sujatha, Dr G Subhashini, Dr V Manjunath among others were present.