AI Fusion Summit to put AP on the AI map

Vijayawada: An AI summit titled ‘AI Fusion’ will be held on April 4 at the A-Convention Center in Vijayawada, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, startups and researchers to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence.

Organised by the APDTI Network and the DeepTech Naipunya Foundation, with support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and STPI, the summit is themed ‘AI-First World: Agents, Models & Machines.’ K L University is the lead sponsor.

Sridhar Kosaraju, chairman of APDTI, said AI could contribute nearly $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. The summit aims to develop strategies to place Andhra Pradesh among India's top three AI ecosystems by that year.

Sessions will cover six areas: Agentic AI, Generative AI and Large Language Models, Physical AI and Robotics, cross-sector AI applications, the future of work, and startup opportunities.

Real-world AI use cases across healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, education, logistics, and urban infrastructure will also be showcased. IT minister Nara Lokesh is expected to be the chief guest. Experts from companies including Google, Cognizant, Infosys, Reliance Jio, Bosch, HCL, and TCS are set to participate.

Sridhar dismissed fears of AI-driven job losses, saying the summit would focus on workforce upskilling for future roles. Promising startups will be recognised and may receive funding from venture capitalists and angel investors.

Partners include NASSCOM, STPI, AP Chambers, NRDC, TiE Vizag, and IIIT Hyderabad.