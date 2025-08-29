AI & ML lab launched

Vizianagaram: AI&ML(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) lab was launched by correspondent and secretary of SITAM Botcha Jhansi at the Engineering College campus.

Launched under the aegis of the Department of artificial intelligence and data science (computer science Engineering), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning offer many benefits in various fields. They include automating repetitive tasks, improving accuracy, and enhancing customer experiences. AI & ML also increases the cost efficiency, facilitates real-time analysis and allows the analysis of large data sets that will lead to new insights and opportunities, the college correspondent and secretary said.

Meanwhile, SITAM director Majji Sasi Bhushan Rao highlighted diverse opportunities available in the field of new technologies. College principal D V Rama Murthy said that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is a way to adopt future challenges.

Head of AI and Data Science - Computer Science Engineering Dr D Radha, research and innovation dean Prasunna, dean of academics Y Narendra, other faculty members and students were present.