News

  Updated:
  • 10 Nov 2025 8:30 AM IST
AI Platform launched
Nellore: With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu enthusiastic in promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI), an American-based Multi- Billion Dollar investment firm 'Blazeup' opened its office at Nippo Center in Nellore city on Sunday.

Addressing reporters, Renil Komitla, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blazeup, said that to mark significant moment for AP's technology ambitions, demonstrating global investor confidence in the State tech ecosystem, Google's proposed data center in Visakhapatnam, 'Blazeup' established first of its kind in Nellore.

Describing Blazeup as Software Paradox, he said this innovative software will help to consolidate procedures like HR, Finance, IT, Project Management, and CRM in to one A-I powered platform.

Renil said that his organisation proposed to create over 200 high skilled jobs in Nellore in coming 18 months.

