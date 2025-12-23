AI to monitor queue lines during Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirumala

Tirumala: Queue lines for the upcoming Vaikunta Dwara Darshans in Tirumala will be monitored using AI technology to assess crowd strength and waiting time, as a three-member cabinet subcommittee reviewed arrangements on Monday.

The meeting was held at Annamayya Bhavan to ensure the smooth conduct of the darshans scheduled from December 30 to January 8, with priority for common devotees.

The subcommittee comprising endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad reviewed the preparations along with senior officials of TTD, the district administration, and the police.

The endowments minister said the government is giving major importance to darshan for the general public during the ten-day period. He said that out of 182 total darshan hours, 164 hours, nearly 90 percent, have been allocated for common devotees. Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure orderly darshans.

For the first three days, devotees from 27 states registered under the e-DIP system, with a total of 23.64 lakh registrations. Tokens have been allotted to 1.89 lakh common devotees through e-DIP, and devotees are being informed in advance about the date and time of their darshan.

Devotees without tokens will be allowed Vaikunta Dwara Darshan through the Sarva Darshan queue from January 2 to January 8. Extensive arrangements are also being made for Anna Prasadam, drinking water, and other basic facilities.

Security arrangements are being strengthened through coordination between the police and TTD vigilance staff. Devotees have been requested to cooperate and maintain discipline, while staff have been instructed to provide services with commitment to ensure devotee satisfaction.

The meeting was attended by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Endowments Department Secretary Hari Jawahar Lal, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD CVSO KV Murali Krishna, and other officials.