AI X-ray kits to be rolled out for 2-minute TB detection

Vijayawada: Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the state will soon deploy advanced AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines to identify suspected tuberculosis (TB) cases within just two minutes.

Marking World Tuberculosis Day here on Tuesday, the minister reviewed TB detection measures with officials and revealed that around 100 such machines will be procured at a cost of Rs 20 crore through tenders.

These portable devices will be used in 4,126 hotspot villages identified by the Central government, where nearly 71 lakh people above the age of 14 will undergo free TB screening.

The handheld machines, weighing about 12 kg and designed like a suitcase, can capture a digital chest X-ray, which appears on a computer within 30 seconds. Using artificial intelligence, a report is generated instantly, and the entire screening process takes only two minutes per person. Based on the results, suspected patients will undergo further confirmatory tests.

The minister stated that the machines will be distributed across districts, with 6 to 8 units per district, and will be deployed at local Ayushman Arogya Mandir centres to ensure easy access for rural populations. A key advantage of the new machines is that they can function even without internet connectivity, making them highly effective in remote areas. Currently, TB cases are mostly detected only when patients visit hospitals, leading to delays in diagnosis. The new initiative aims to enable early detection at the grassroots level. It is estimated that out of every 100 screenings, around 25 percent may be suspected cases, and nearly 5 percent could be confirmed as TB. In 2025, the state reported 78,416 TB cases, while 16,727 cases have already been identified this year. Around 40,000 patients are currently undergoing treatment, with a recovery rate of 95.5 percent.

Satya Kumar Yadav also emphasised increasing awareness campaigns and testing coverage. Special drives, rallies, and outreach programmes are being conducted across districts. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen TB control efforts and move the state closer to its goal of eliminating tuberculosis.