‘AI4AP Police’ launched on pilot basis

Amaravati: In a major step towards digital transformation in law enforcement, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday launched the pilot implementation of the ambitious “AI4AP Police” project in three districts—Chittoor, Guntur and Annamayya.

Project AI4AP Police is the outcome of the AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon, India’s first police-specific AI innovation event held in June 2025, which attracted participation from over 200 innovators.

Following the hackathon, the AP Police appointed Surya Kotha, CEO of US-based Generative AI firm 4sightAI, as knowledge partner to develop the world’s first Police Large Language Model (Police-LLM). An MoU was also signed with Sparity for co-development and implementation, while winning hackathon teams were onboarded to convert prototypes into production-ready solutions.

The project integrates eight advanced AI modules, including Petition AI for grievance redressal, Digital Evidence AI for BNSS compliance, CognitiveNet AI for evidence-based investigation, an investigation co-pilot for legal guidance, Docs2Data for digitising records, SocInt AI for social intelligence, News360 AI for media monitoring, and a robust AI Foundation platform ensuring data security and scalability.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said AP Police has always been a pioneer in technology adoption, citing initiatives like eCOPS, CCTNS and NAFIS.

He stated that AI4AP Police would initially operate in pilot mode and be rolled out statewide within three to six months, urging unit officers to train personnel and personally supervise AI adoption. The project was developed under the supervision of Ch Srikanth, IGP (Technical Services), with mentoring support from senior IPS officers.