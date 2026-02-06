Thyroid health: Your first step toward a stronger metabolism

This tiny, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck does more than you think. It helps regulate your metabolism, influences your weight, energy levels, and even your heart rate. Yet, its role in conditions like metabolic syndrome often goes unnoticed. Taking care of your thyroid could be the first step toward better overall health. One out of 4 people with metabolic syndrome may suffer from hypothyroidism. On World Thyroid Awareness Month, let’s deep dive and understand this connection and how one can manage the thyroid well to keep your metabolic functions running smoothly.

What is metabolic Syndrome

One in four people around the world is affected by metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a group of health issues that often happen together—like high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excess belly fat. When combined, they raise your risk for serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when a person has three or more risk factors, such as high blood sugar, low “good” HDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, a larger waist size, and high blood pressure. These factors eventually contribute to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and other health problems.

Hypothyroidism and metabolic syndrome often go hand in hand, influencing how your body manages blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, and blood pressure. This connection matters even more in India, where thyroid issues are common—about 1 in 10 people live with hypothyroidism. Today’s fast-paced lifestyle—poor nutrition, lack of exercise, chronic stress, irregular sleep, and environmental factors—creates a harmful combination that fuels both hypothyroidism and metabolic syndrome.

Watching Hypothyroidism Closely

According to Dr P Veechika Annapureddy, Consultant Endocrinologist, Park Endocrinology, Hyderabad, “Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, happens when the gland doesn’t produce enough hormones to keep your body running smoothly.

This slowdown affects metabolism—impacting weight, blood sugar, cholesterol, and heart health. Low thyroid function can raise LDL cholesterol, trigger insulin resistance, and increase diabetes risk.”

Dr Kinnera Putrevu, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India, added “Hypothyroidism often goes undetected in its early stages.

Because its symptoms can overlap with metabolic syndrome, regular thyroid screening is advised for anyone with metabolic syndrome or related risk factors. If you fall into this category, routine check-ups with your doctor are a must.”

Here are a few ways to keep your thyroid in check

Your Diet: The First Step Toward Better Health

Getting the right balance of nutrients is key to thyroid health. Too little or too much can disrupt its function. Focus on a balanced diet and start by cutting back on ultra-processed foods, saturated fats, soy-heavy products, and added sugars.

Stay on the course

Sticking to your thyroid medication schedule just as your doctor advised keeps your treatment on track and your hormones in balance. Avoid stopping or altering your medication dosage without consulting your doctor.

Sweat it out

Add mild exercises like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming to your daily routine to keep metabolism active.

Regular physical activity supports metabolic health and helps manage hypothyroidism symptoms, including weight gain.

Stay Calm, Stay Healthy

Stress affects more than your mood—it impacts your thyroid too. When stress triggers elevated cortisol levels, it can interfere with normal thyroid function. Managing stress through relaxation and self-care helps restore hormonal balance and supports better thyroid health.

Metabolic syndrome and hypothyroidism often occur together, each intensifying the other’s impact. Greater awareness, routine screening, and integrated care can help prepare you to manage thyroid better.