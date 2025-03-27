AICTE FDP on ‘Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ begins

Visakhapatnam: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) initiated a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on inno-vation and entrepreneurship.

Hosted by GITAM, the programme aimed to build capacity among faculty members and incubation managers to men-tor innovation-led initiatives and student startups on their campuses.

The FDP brought faculty members from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha together, representing di-verse disciplines and backgrounds. Over the course of five days, participants are going to be engaged in hands-on sessions, group activities and expert-led workshops fo-cused on entrepreneurial mindset, startup ideation, busi-ness modeling, customer discovery, lean startup method-ology, financial planning, intellectual property and institu-tional ecosystem building.

GITAM was among 50 institutions selected nationally to host this prestigious programme, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in driving innovation and entrepre-neurship in higher education.

Interacting with faculty, the institution’s School of Business Dean Raja Phani Pappu highlighted the essential role the faculty plays in fostering entrepreneurial thinking and guiding the next generation of innovators. The inaugural session set the tone for the week, blending academic depth with real-world entrepreneurial insights.

AICTE Innovation Cell IP and Technology Transfer Manager B L Reddy attended as chief guest and distributed the cer-tificates and appreciated the participants.