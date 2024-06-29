Live
AIIMS director brings problems to the notice of CM N Chandrababu Naidu
- The Chief Minister assures to place AIIMS in top-3 position in country
- Says will review the problems faced by the institution and solve them
Secretariat (Velagapudi) : After patiently hearing the problems of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured the director of AIIMS Dr Madhabananda Kar that the institution would be placed in the top-3 position in the country.
Dr Madhabananda Kar called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Friday to bring the problems the premier institution has been facing to his notice.
It may be recalled that the AIIMS was established during the TDP rule at a cost of Rs 1,618 crore and necessary permission and land was provided by the then TDP administration. However, after the YSRCP government came to power in 2019, the institution had been facing numerous problems.
Dr Madhabananda Kar explained the problems to the Chief Minister, including the severe water shortage. The work on the pipeline which was supposed to supply water to the institution was also halted. The AIIMS needs at least 7 MLD water per day. However, only 2 MLD water is being supplied through tankers. The director also informed the Chief Minister about the problem of the electricity.
The AIIMS needed 192 acres of land. However, it was given only 182 acres. The AIIMS would be expanded if the government gives ten more acres, the director said.
The director invited the Chief Minister to personally visit the AIIMS to go through the facilities and services the institution has been providing to people.
The Chief Minister assured the AIIMS director that he would review the situation and solve all the problems.