AIIMS Mangalagiri 2nd convocation today

Mangalagiri: The Second Convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri will be held on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing organised by the Media Cell of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Director Prof (Dr) Ahanthem Singh informed representatives of print and electronic media that Anupriya Patel, Union minister of state for health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilisers, will be the chief guest.

AP HRD minister Nara Lokesh will attend the ceremony as the guest of honour.

The ceremony will be presided over by Maj Gen (Dr) Tapan Kumar Saha, President of AIIMS Mangalagiri.

During the convocation, degrees will be conferred upon a total of 58 graduates, including 49 MBBS graduates, five MD/MS postgraduate students and four Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) students.

The programme will commence with the Academic Procession followed by the traditional Dhanvantari Prayer. The chief guest and guest of honour will confer degrees upon the graduating students and deliver the convocation address.

On the occasion, the institute also released a brief report highlighting its recent achievements and progress in medical education, patient care, and research.

The convocation marks a significant milestone for AIIMS Mangalagiri as it continues to strengthen its role as a premier medical institution in Andhra Pradesh and the country.