AIIMS-Mangalagiri acquires latest equipment

Mangalagiri: For the first time in the state of Andhra Pradesh, bench-top Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionisation - Time of Flight (MALDI-ToF) mass spectrometry MS Prime @Biomeriux has been inaugurated by director and CEO of AIIMS-M Dr Mukesh Tripathi in the Integrated Stewardship Laboratory (lSL) of the Department of Clinical Microbiology of AIIMS here on Thursday.

This instrument will help the clinical microbiologists to identify the bacteria and certain fungi in a few minutes and start antimicrobial agents at the earliest. The early identification of the pathogen as a part of diagnostic stewardship is very much essential to initiate the definitive antimicrobial therapy, a crucial step in the antimicrobial stewardship programme (AMSP). The department of Clinical Microbiology is now strengthened with the installation of MALDI ToF MS for effective implementation of AMSP to prevent antimicrobial resistance in the pathogens causing infection in the patients served at AIIMS (M). The pathogen can be identified in less than 10 minutes at low cost. This will help in preventing and reducing the overuse or abuse of antimicrobial agents in patients.

Cartridge-based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) – GeneXpert which is an upgraded automated 10 optic channel from Cepheid Inc, USA, is another instrument installed in the Integrated Stewardship Laboratory (lSL). This equipment has given a big boost in the diagnostics of tuberculosis at AIIMS. This can detect TB in both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary samples.

Similarly, drug resistant gene in TB for Rifampicin resistance (MTB/RIF) and extensive drug resistance TB (XDR TB) can also be detected. Other than TB diagnostics, GeneXpert will be used in detection of viral pathogens that can be detected are SARS-CoV-2, Human Papilloma virus (HPV), Flu/RSV, and also viral loads of HIV, HBV and HCV.